Rs 10 lakh sanctioned to each Panchayat: DC Kupwara

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg today said that Rs 10 lakh have been sanctioned to each Panchayat to fulfil the pending demands in earlier phases of Back to village.

“In this regard BDC chairpersons have been asked to chalk out the plan for carrying out the works at Panchayat level in the common interest of the people,” Garg told mediapersons about “Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim” programme.

The DDC said that the Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim programme has been launched in all 385 panchayats of Kupwara district and Block Coordinators have been appointed in each of the 24 blocks of the district for successful implementation of the programme. “Besides, 6 Supervisory Officers at district level have also been designated to monitor all the activities of the programme,” he said.

He said that among main activities, the first activity will be ‘Adhikaar Abhiyan’ which includes issuance of various certificates by the Revenue department like Domicile, ALC, Pahari and RBA on a fast track basis at door steps of the people.

He said pending applications under Pension, Scholarships, KCC, Golden Cards, PMKISAN and PMMVY of several developmental departments have also to be disposed off and issued to eligible beneficiaries at village level.

The DDC said that the ‘Block Divas’ shall be conducted on every Wednesday of this month beginning from September 16 and shall conclude on September 30 and officers of the line department shall remain available on the designated spot on these 3 days.