Rs 13000 fine recovered from MVA violators at Reasi

A team of the Motor Vehicles Department, led by the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Rajesh Gupta on Saturday conducted intensive checking of vehicles here on Sudeen, main road Bhambla to ThandaPani via Kathadian and main road Bhambla to ThandaPani via Maghai.

A large number of buses, mini buses, trucks and other commercial vehicles were checked for various offences under the Motor Vehicles Act and 12 vehicles have been challaned and 04 vehicles were compounded and fine amounting to Rs13000 was realized on the spot.

During the intensive checking, the defaulters were also given awareness about the need to follow rules and regulations as provided under the Motor Vehicles Act.