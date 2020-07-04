Rs 270 cr approved to complete languishing projects in Budgam: DC

District Commissioner (DC), Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Saturday said that an amount of Rs. 270.58 crores have been approved for work completion of languishing projects in district.

He said this in a meeting held to review the ongoing work on 113 languishing projects across the district.

“With the projected cost of 408 crores, an amount of Rs. 270.58 crores have been approved by JKIDFC for work completion of languishing projects in district Budgam,” the DC said.

The DC took sector wise review of the projects and emphasized on completion of work by October- 2020 as deadline.

The DC stressed on concerned to expedite work on all projects and ensure all the projects are completed by the set deadline. He also directed concerned to submit progress reports regularly on monthly basis, besides stressed for timely updation of the work done along with photographic evidence on devised portals. The languishing projects include in the sector of Education, R&B, PHE, Irrigation, Health, Youth Service and Sports, Social Welfare, PDD, Housing and Urban Department and Industries and Commerce.