Rs 356.13 cr approved under JJM for Kulgam

District Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Thursday chaired a meeting of officers to review implementation and approval of District Action Plan under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

During the meeting District Action Plan was presented by Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department and therefore was put forth for discussions with other district officers present in the meeting.

After threadbare discussion the District Action Plan was approved for 356.13 crores for district Kulgam.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer Kashmir Jal Shakti Department along with Ex. Er. PHE Kulgam, Qazigund.

