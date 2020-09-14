Rs 4 lakh penalty imposed on brick kiln owners in Budgam

Acting upon the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, the ADC Budgam, Dr. Nasir Ahmad on Monday conducted a surprise visit of brick kiln units and imposed a penalty of Rs. 4 lakh against the violators and said that strict action as per law shall follow.

The team while inspecting and recording the statement of complainant came to conclusion that two brick kiln owners were found involved in overcharging bricks at exorbitant rates, thus violating orders issued by Deputy Commissioner Budgam.

Pertinent to mention here that DC Budgam vide his office order No. DCB/Brick Kilns/2020/54, dated 21.08.2020 has a fixed rate of bricks as 21000 per 3000 bricks including all taxes except transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Budgam categorically said that no brick kiln owner shall be permitted to overcharging and selling bricks at exorbitant rates.

The ADC Budgam appealed to the general public to approach his office to register complaints, if any, against those brick kiln owners who are violating government approved rates.