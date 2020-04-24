Rs 400 crore funds unspent in education deptt, projects hit

The school education department has failed to utilise Rs 400 crore funds under a centrally sponsored scheme, Samagra Shikhsha, resulting in delay in completion of several projects.

An official said the funds were released by Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) during the past several years under various components including construction of school buildings, additional classrooms. A portion of the funding was also meant for several mega projects approved for infrastructural up gradation.

The official said the funds released for construction of school buildings has remained unspent as the department did not start any work owing to non-availability of land.

“Now, these projects face cost escalation which has caused further delay in execution,” the official said.

He said major portion of funds was approved for civil works. “After remaining unattended, the funds were surrendered to government of India and were later approved afresh with a revised cost. But the funding which was released again remain unutilized,” the official said.

The official said the funds remained unutilized under other components of the scheme as well. “We have calculated the unspent funds which sums up to Rs 400 crore,” the official said.

Principal secretary school education, Asgar Hassan Samoon confirmed that Rs 400 crore were lying unspent.

He said the state project director Samagra has been instructed to expedite expenditure on ground within four weeks.

He said Rs 870 crore released by the ministry last year was lying with finance department. “State project director has been instructed to follow up release of the funds,” he said.