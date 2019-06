Also Read | Auto Draft

Fifty lakh rupees were stolen from the chest of Gulmarg Gandola last evening, reports said on Monday.

Managing Director, Gulmarg Cable Car Corporation Shameem Ahmad told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that fifty lakh rupees were stolen from the safe Sunday evening.

Quoting officials, it said that the police has launched a probe into the theft. “In this regard case under FIR no 05/2019 US 457, 380 RPC has been registered,” a police official said.