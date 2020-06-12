Rs. 65.34 crore earmarked for 174 water supply schemes in Kashmir

During the current lockdown period enforced due to corona virus outbreak, the PHE sector in Kashmir has also encountered lot of difficulties in execution of water supply schemes and maintenance of the existing ones due to restrictions imposed on public movement.

However, after announcement of certain relaxations by the Government, Jal Shakti Department previously known as Public Health Engineering Department has started work on 174 schemes which are coming up at a cost of Rs. 62.34 crore for improving the water supply system in Kashmir division. For completing these schemes in the PHE sector, over 900 labourers have been engaged and are earning their livelihood.

“Now the development scenario is back on track as the work on most of the schemes has resumed across the Valley apart from taking up some new schemes approved for improving the water supply system in the division”, said Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department Kashmir, Abdul Wahid.

“It was very difficult for the department to operate and maintain water supply schemes because the field functionaries, especially the technical staff, were unable to move freely due to restrictions imposed on public movement. However, department did not relent and, after seeking proper permission from the competent authorities, PHE department reached such locations where necessary work had to be carried out with regard to repairs and plugging the leaks”, the officer explained.

“The field functionaries, including engineers and technical staff of the department, are alert to meet any exigency during this lockdown period and have been asked to respond to every call of the general public with regard to supply of drinking water and maintenance of water pipe network for which 20000 employees are working tirelessly round the clock at different levels,” the Chief Engineer added.