Rs 91 lakh recovered in Handwara narco-militancy case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday said that it had recovered Rs 91 lakh in a case related to narco-militancy in north Kashmir’s Handwara area.

A statement of NIA issued here said that the recovered proceeds of narcotics were to the tune of Rs 91 lakh in cash in Handwara narco-militancy case RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU.

The statement said that the case was initially registered as FIR No 183/2020 dated 11 June 2020 at Police Station Handwara wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer’s vehicle was intercepted by the Police and during search Rs 20 lakh along with 2 kg heroin was recovered.

It said that NIA had re-registered the case as RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU on 23 June 2020 and taken up investigation.

The statement said that NIA arrested five persons from Srinagar and Jammu on 1st March 2021 and took them on a remand for 15 days.

It said that based on the examination and disclosure of the arrested persons, NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of 91 lakh.

The statement said that the amount was found concealed in a field in Gurwal village in Samba.

It said that the investigation revealed that arrested accused Romesh Kumar had received cash proceeds of drugs from narco-smugglers based in Kashmir for self as well as for further channeling to different militant groups.