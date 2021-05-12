RTI Movement demands ACB probe on free ration for poor being sold in black-market

The Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Wednesday alleged that free ration meant for poor consumers was being sold in black-market in many areas as officials misled consumers that their name was not Aadhar linked on the online portal of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department.

In a statement, Chairman RTI Movement Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that in many areas of Budgam and Srinagar, the storekeepers of FCS&CA were denying free ration and routine ration to several poor consumers mostly under BPL, AAY and PHH categories.

RTI Movement has appealed to the government to hand over the corruption cases in public distribution system (PDS) to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) so that these corrupt employees are taken to task and the whole nexus was exposed and dismantled.