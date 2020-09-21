NC rues 'forced posting' of KU faculty in Ladakh

National Conference on Monday expressed concern over the plight of teaching faculty from University of Kashmir (KU) presently posted in the erstwhile Kargil and Leh campuses of University of Kashmir, saying the employees were undergoing trepidation on being forced to work outside Kashmir against their will.

In a statement, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the faculty members were appointed by the KU in 2015 and posted in Leh and Kargil satellite campuses of the University.

“Now post bifurcation of J&K, the faculty members find themselves bewildered with no one around to heed their demands. These people having been moving from pillar to post, but all in vain. Unfortunately, Kashmir University administration and J&K’s Higher Education department have turned volt-face to their miseries,” he said.

Imran said following August 5 decisions last year, the University lost its campuses in Leh and Kargil, and they have now become part of Ladakh University.

“The employees have duly submitted their choice to work in J&K, but their fate has been put in the lurch. These people have been pursuing their cases with the Higher Education department since and have received NOCs from Kashmir University as well as Ladakh University, but so far nothing has been done to redress their plight,” he said.

Imran impressed upon the KU administration and authorities to ascertain the number of such faculty members currently working in Leh and Kargil campuses and initiate a process of repatriating them to their parent organization in Kashmir.