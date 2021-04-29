Ruhullah seeks availability of essentials in micro-containment zones across Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday sought availability of essentials in the areas that have been designated as micro-containment zones in district Budgam in wake of the rise of the positive cases in the district.

According to a statement issued here, expressing concern over the predicaments suffered by the people in COVID-19 micro-containment areas the Party’s Senior leader and Former Minister Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said with the government placing these areas under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, people residing in such areas are suffering from acute scarcity of essentials and other household items.

He said the areas that have been declared micro- containment zones in the district include Wadan village, Chinar Mollah at Sholipora Village, three mohalla’s of Ompora village, Kaisermulla village, and Haji mohalla at Watkulu village and Chanthan Mollah at CC.Pora Village. “Now that the said areas have been put under strict curbs, it is the duty of the government to ensure that the people stuck in such areas are able to source basic essentials including medicines without any difficulty. Meantime the administration should ensure availability of COVID-19 critical drugs, Vaccines and oxygen beds at all the PHEs, SDHs and other TB centers across the district,” he added.

Ruhullah also impressed upon the Administration to rush mobile Vaccination teams to the higher reaches and outlying areas of the district.