Rusted grenade recovered in Kupwara

A rusted hand grenade was recovered from a bus stand in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, Police said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Shriram Ambarkar said that a rusted grenade was found near Kupwara bus stand.

“Soon after Police came across the grenade, a Bomb Disposal Squad was sent to the spot that recovered it without causing any blast and damage,” Ambarkar said.

He refuted the rumours of hurling a grenade at a vehicle near the Kupwara bus stand.

“We are assessing CCTV footage to verify the facts and after proper investigation we will be in a position to comment where from the grenade landed there,” the SSP said.

People after seeing the grenade moved to safer places.