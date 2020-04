Sabr, a voluntary group, distributed sanitizers and masks among various section of people here on Thursday.

The initiative is lead by Mehran Reshi and Adnan Shabir. “We distributed sanitizers and masks at J&K Bank, Residency Road branch, JLNM hospital, Rainawari, CRPF post, Nowpora, media offices and petrol pumps in its fight against COVID19,” said a statement.