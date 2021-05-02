Sacking employees blindfolded not democratic decision: EJAC

Taking strong note of the expulsion of a teacher from government service on charges of being involved in anti-national activities, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Sunday expressed its indignation pronouncing the decision “partial and biased”.

In a statement issued here, EJAC President Fayaz Shabnum described the decision as unilateral.

“It is a partial decision and biased too where an employee is dismissed from his service and not allowed to put his point across or clear his stand. Among the three pillars of democracy one of the strongest is judiciary in which the deprived lot entrust their faith and seek justice. But barring a person whom you have levelled with such a serious charge, to speak for his defense is criminal. As laid in the constitution of India, a convict can even reach out to the President of the Republic of India and appeal for justice. ,” the statement read.