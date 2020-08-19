Safapora Engineering college students allege discrimination in promotion to next semester

Students of Government College of Engineering and Technology, Safapora on Wednesday accused the College authorities and Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) of adopting discriminatory approach in promoting students to the next semesters.

The College, approved under RUSA scheme, is affiliated with the CUS. “The authorities have taken a biased decision vis-à-vis promotion of 2018 batch students. We haven’t been promoted to the next semester as per the UGC guidelines,” said a student.

As per the guidelines, directions were given to all Universities and Colleges to promote students on basis of internal evaluation system.

“The students of other semesters of the College and all the engineering Colleges of the Valley have been promoted on basis of these guidelines. But the authorities have adopted a different yardstick for us,” said the student.

Another student said they have been asked to join online classes of 4th semester. “We were given study material of 3rd semester in pdf format and the authorities are now planning to conduct our combined offline exam of both semesters which is sheer injustice,” the student said, adding they have to appear in exams for 12 subjects.

The students said they do not have adequate faculty for all the subjects, besides the poor internet connectivity was adding to their problems.

“The decision to hold exams in offline mode for the two semesters has come as blow for us. We have been left in a state of despair,” the students said. “We demand that College and University authorities should adopt similar approach for all students for their promotion to the next level,” the students said.

They said they visited the office of Controller Examination CUS but they were told Vice Chancellor has given instructions not to conduct any online exam.Controller Examination CUS, Khurshid Ahmad Mir said the University convened a meeting wherein the grievances of students were discussed as well.

“The Principal of the College will formally write to the Cluster University and later the grievance will be submitted to Vice Chancellor for his decision,” he said.

“The Principal of the College will formally write to the Cluster University and later the grievance will be submitted to Vice Chancellor for his decision,” he said.