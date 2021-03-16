Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 12:48 AM

Sagar calls for proper arrangements on Navroz

Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 12:48 AM
File Photo of Ali Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday urged the administration to ensure all basic civic amenities to people on Navroz.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as saying that all essential services and supplies should be supervised so that people do not face any problem on the auspicious occasion.

“All wings of the administration should work in sync with each other so that no inconvenience is caused to the people on Navroz. It is expected that the divisional administration will dole out the added consignments of ration that includes sugar, wheat, and rice to the people following ahead of the auspicious occasion,” he said.

Sagar impressed upon the municipal authorities to ensure proper parking, sanitation, ample lighting arrangements at all Imam Bargahs.

He urged the concerned departments to ensure round-the-clock water and electric supply and transport facility to people on the auspicious occasion.

The NC statement said that the NC MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi, senior leaders Shameema Firdous, Irfan Shah, and Tanvir Sadiq also sought effective and basic civic amenities to the people on Navroz across Kashmir and sought uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity.

