Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 11:52 PM

Sagar condemns storming Al Aqsa compound, attack on worshippers by Israeli forces

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 11:52 PM
File Photo of Ali Sagar
File Photo of Ali Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Masjid and attack on worshippers by Israeli Police, terming it severe violation of human rights and international accords.

In a statement issued here, condemning the desecration and attack, Sagar said the incident had hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only

Patients gasp for oxygen at GMC Anantnag

Greater Kashmir

3 Police officers deployed for securing oxygen supplies from outside J&K

Representational Image

7 forest smugglers booked under PSA

Representational Photo

ASHA workers protest in Sopore; demanding special incentives, better pay

“We in Kashmir are outraged at this attack. I echo the sentiments of my people and condemn the monstrous action in unequivocal terms. The aggression can’t be tolerated. The world community can’t act as mute spectator to the Israeli aggression against the unarmed and peaceful Palestinians. We pray rich tributes to the courage and sacrifices of the Palestinians. I pray for fast recuperation of the injured. May Almighty Allah protect all the Holy sites of Islam,” he said.

Related News