Sagar condemns storming Al Aqsa compound, attack on worshippers by Israeli forces

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Masjid and attack on worshippers by Israeli Police, terming it severe violation of human rights and international accords.

In a statement issued here, condemning the desecration and attack, Sagar said the incident had hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

“We in Kashmir are outraged at this attack. I echo the sentiments of my people and condemn the monstrous action in unequivocal terms. The aggression can’t be tolerated. The world community can’t act as mute spectator to the Israeli aggression against the unarmed and peaceful Palestinians. We pray rich tributes to the courage and sacrifices of the Palestinians. I pray for fast recuperation of the injured. May Almighty Allah protect all the Holy sites of Islam,” he said.