Sagar condoles demise of Molvi Yasin Shah, Muhammad Amin Khan

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted religious figure and Mu’azzin of the Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Molvi Yasin Shah, who passed away after brief illness.

In a statement issued here, Sagar paid tributes to the deceased for his six-decade long service to the Jamia Masjid saying the sweet voice of the deceased would continue to resonate in the ears of the people.

“I pray for the peace to his soul in the highest echelons of Jannat and forbearance to the bereaved family and admirers of his at this difficult time,” he said.

Sagar also expressed grief over the demise of former DIG Muhammad Amin Khan and prayed for the peace to his soul and forbearance to the bereaved.