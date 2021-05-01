Sagar condoles demise of wife of late Muhammad Shafi Mir

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Hajra Begum, wife of veteran party member and former Halqa President of Khanqa late Muhammad Shafi Mir (Garisaz).

In his condolence message, Sagar expressed unison with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest stations of Jannat.

Sagar prayed for fortitude to the bereaved particularly the sons of the deceased: Showkat Ahmed Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmed and Mubarak Mir.

Meanwhile, Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar also participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased.