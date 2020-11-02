Sagar decries unscheduled power cuts in Kashmir

National Conference on Monday expressed concern over the unscheduled and prolonged electricity outage in Kashmir, saying the “bureaucratic J&K government” has failed to ensure basic civic amenities to people.

The party General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, while interacting with a number of delegations from Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, and Pulwama districts said the government machinery was “busy in fanfare and running PR spectacles” while people continue to suffer for want of the basic civic amenities.

“Not to talk about the widespread unemployment and poverty that has beset Kashmir, the J&K’s bureaucratic government has turned a blind eye to day-to-day issues concerning people. The administration has confined itself to photo-ops and PR spectacles, whereas people continue to suffer on one account or another,” Sagar said, in a statement.

He said regular and long power outages have become the order of the day and people were hankering for water in urban areas, not to talk about the situation in rural areas.

“The situation can be gauged from the pesky supply of basic facilities in urban areas. If this is the situation in autumn one could easily guess what is in store for us in the coming winter months,” Sagar said.

He said the inconsistent power supply has particular hit the elderly and students the most. Sadly, he said, the incumbent administration has turned a blind eye to the issues concerning people.

The visiting delegations apprised the General Secretary about the erratic power supply in their areas saying the situation was turning grave with each passing day.

Sagar said the administration was yet to stock the necessary grains, kerosene oil, LPG and other essentials in the far flung areas, ahead of the winter. During the previous winters, he said, the administration miserably failed to rise up to the exigencies of winter.