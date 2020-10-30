Sagar denounces govt for barring Farooq Abdullah from offering prayers

National Conference on Friday denounced the J&K government for barring the party President, Farooq Abdullah from offering Friday prayers at Hazratbal on Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while denouncing the administration’s move for restraining Abdullah to his house and disallowing him from offering Friday congregational prayers, termed the measure as blatant interference in his fundamental rights and religious affairs.

He said such tactics besides going against the freedom of religion enshrined in the constitution were also unheard of in the world. “The administration blocked the residence of the party President and stopped him from offering prayers at Hazratbal. The party condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the occasion of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). It is the one of the steepest developments in Kashmir post unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A to not allow people to offer prayers,” he said.