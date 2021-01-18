Sagar discusses post-DDC poll scenario, party issues with workers

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday met scores of party workers who had called on him here at the party’s Nawa-e-Sabah headquarters in Srinagar.

A statement of NC issued here said that the visiting delegations had come from Sopore and FaqirGojri areas to acquaint the NC General Secretary about the post DDC poll scenario in their respective areas.

The statement said that the visiting delegations discussed a range of issues concerning the people and the party and apprised the leaders about the plethora of issues people in their respective areas were facing on account of the administration’s “failure” to cope up with the snowfall aftermath. It said that Sagar urged the workers to work hard for the upcoming challenges.

“It is elevating to see you all rally round the party flag facing the worst of times. NC’s victory in the DDC polls will not have been possible without the active support of workers, who regardless of all problems ensured the victory of PAGD candidates. Our detractors had written us off, but the out and out support of the public has deflated their false propaganda. The need of the hour is to keep up with our determination for making the party stronger at the grass root level,” the NC statement quoted him as saying said. The statement said that alluding to the reasons behind the formation of PAGD, Sagar said the motive was not to grab power but strive under a common platform towards the restoration of constitutional rights.

“The people on their part have put their stamp on the people’s alliance notwithstanding the malicious propaganda mongering by BJP. The DDC poll results have also revealed their detestation for the unilateral measures undertaken by ruling BJP on August 5, 2019. Having failed to make any mark in the DDC polls, the BJP’s Team B resorted to other disgraceful means to win over crossover,” he said.