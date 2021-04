National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Sunday expressed anguish over the incident of fire that gutted twenty-eight shops in Baba Reshi area of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as expressing anguish over the losses incurred by the traders in the mid night ablaze.

Meanwhile, Sagar and NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani expressed grief over the demise of NC functionary Muhammad Abdullah Sheikh of Mujgund.