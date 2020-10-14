Sagar leads delegation to Handwara; offers condolences to Ch Muhammad Ramzan

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday led a delegation of party functionaries to Handwara to condole with Party’s senior leader, and former Minister Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan on the demise of his father Chaudhary Ghulam Ahmed.

The delegation comprised Party’s Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Javed Dar, Imran Nabi Dar, Ahsan Pardesi, Irshad Kar, GN Bhat, Shabir Ahmad, Gh Mohiudin. The visiting delegation offered Fateh for the deceased and extended sympathies to the bereaved family in particular Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan in their hour of grief.

Earlier Party’s Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi also visited Handwara to share the grief of Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan. The duo offered Fateh, prayed for eternal peace to departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.