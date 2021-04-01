Kashmir, Today's Paper
Sagar, Nasir condole demise of father of GK correspondent

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday extended heartfelt sympathies with the Greater Kashmir sports correspondent Abid Khan on the passing away of his father Muhammad Afzal Khan.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar in his condolence message prayed for the peace to the departed and forbearance to the bereaved in general and Abid Khan in particular.

Meanwhile, NC’s Provincial President, Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani’ Political Advisor to NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq; spokesman Imran Nabi Dar and additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah also condoled the demise of Abid Khan’s father.

