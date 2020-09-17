Sagar, others condole demise of Darial, Bhat

National Conference General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Mehraj Ud Din Darial of Nowhatta here and Muhammad Sultan Bhat alias Sulbab of Noorbagh. While extending condolences with the grieved families, Sagar prayed for peace to the departed souls.

“They were respected by one and all for their pious nature and humaneness. I pray to the Almighty to bestow upon them highest echelons in Jannah,” he said. Senior party leaders, Mubrak Gul and Peer Afaq Ahmed also condoled the demises and prayed for peace to their souls. Meanwhile, the party’s YNC provincial President Salman Ali Sagar visited the bereaved Darial family and condoled with them on behalf of the party.