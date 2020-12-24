Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:11 AM

Sagar writes to SEC, expresses concern over alleged 'horse trading'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:11 AM
File Pic
File Pic

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday wrote a letter to State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma and expressed concerns over “horse trading”.

“A very disturbing state of affairs has come to our notice that many independent winning DDC candidates are being coaxed and coerced to join a certain political party. There are touts who are encouraging horse trading. Display of money and bidding of price for joining them is taking place. At some places, threats and coercion is also being employed,” he said in an NC statement issued here.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Requesting the SEC to ensure that such undemocratic practices are looked into and action taken, he said: “The Election Commission can employ other means to ascertain our fears and concerns. The entire exercise is set to become futile if SEC doesn’t intervene immediately and forcefully.”

Related News