Sagar writes to SEC, expresses concern over alleged 'horse trading'

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Thursday wrote a letter to State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma and expressed concerns over “horse trading”.

“A very disturbing state of affairs has come to our notice that many independent winning DDC candidates are being coaxed and coerced to join a certain political party. There are touts who are encouraging horse trading. Display of money and bidding of price for joining them is taking place. At some places, threats and coercion is also being employed,” he said in an NC statement issued here.

Requesting the SEC to ensure that such undemocratic practices are looked into and action taken, he said: “The Election Commission can employ other means to ascertain our fears and concerns. The entire exercise is set to become futile if SEC doesn’t intervene immediately and forcefully.”