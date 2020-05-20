Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:43 AM

Sagar's PSA Detention | File counter affidavit in 10 days: HC to Govt

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:43 AM

The High Court Wednesday granted 10 days as last opportunity to the government for filing objections on the plea by National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar against his detention under Public Safety Act.

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma granted the time for filing the counter affidavit and the health report of Sagar after Senior Additional Advocate General, B A Dar requested for the same.

Trending News

Policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Representational Pic

Three youth whose pictures with weapons went viral held in Kupwara: Police

Delay in filing response to Sagar's detention deliberate: NC

LG, Advisors, political parties greet people on Shab-e-Qadr

Sagar was detained on August 6 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and J&K state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Related News