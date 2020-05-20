Sagar's PSA Detention | File counter affidavit in 10 days: HC to Govt

The High Court Wednesday granted 10 days as last opportunity to the government for filing objections on the plea by National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar against his detention under Public Safety Act.

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma granted the time for filing the counter affidavit and the health report of Sagar after Senior Additional Advocate General, B A Dar requested for the same.

Sagar was detained on August 6 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and J&K state was bifurcated into two union territories.