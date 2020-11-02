Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 11:11 PM

Sajad Lone criticises admin

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 2, 2020, 11:11 PM
Sajad Lone in this file pic
Sajad Lone in this file pic

People’s Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Monday criticized Jammu and Kashmir administration after the newly carved out Union Territory ranked second last among the UTs in the Public Affairs Index-2020.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Lone while taking to twitter wrote “What a pathetic mismatch between figures and non-stop blabbering about administrative performance. Must say though. They have religiously threatened to perform”.

Trending News

Admin launches drive against illegal mining in Kupwara

CUK holds webinar on 'law and prevention of corruption'

'Research methodology backbone of quality research'

KK Sharma to represent J&K in delimitation panel

The data released by Public Affairs Centre under Public Affairs Index-2020 ranked Kerala the best governed State in the large States category while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom.

Related News