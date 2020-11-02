Sajad Lone criticises admin

People’s Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Monday criticized Jammu and Kashmir administration after the newly carved out Union Territory ranked second last among the UTs in the Public Affairs Index-2020.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Lone while taking to twitter wrote “What a pathetic mismatch between figures and non-stop blabbering about administrative performance. Must say though. They have religiously threatened to perform”.

The data released by Public Affairs Centre under Public Affairs Index-2020 ranked Kerala the best governed State in the large States category while Uttar Pradesh ended at the bottom.