Sajad Lone grieved over electrocution of three people in Karnah

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone expressed profound grief over the loss of three precious lives due to electrocution in Karnah.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of Abdul Qadeer Khan, Tabeer Ahmed Chak and Qari Nawaz Ahmad who lost their lives in a tragic incident of high tension power supply line falling on a local power supply line. I pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to the grief stricken families to bear the loss. I also pray for the swift recovery Sakeena Begum and Irshad Ahmad who were injured,” he said in his condolence message.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

PC Chairman said that the administration must do a vulnerability assessment of the power supply lines especially in Karnah and take corrective measures to prevent recurrence of such tragic accidents. He also appealed the district administration to provide best of medical treatment to the injured.