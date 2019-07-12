Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2019, 1:22 AM

Sajad Lone interacts with political workers from Tangmarg

Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 13, 2019, 1:22 AM

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Friday interacted with scores of political workers from Tangmarg who called on him at his residence in Srinagar on Friday.

“The delegation apprised the PC Chairman about the development deficit and unaccountably of the local administration in their Tangmarg”, a PC spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Lone while interacting with the delegation along with ex-MLA Tangmarg Muhammad Abbas Wani, said that people of Tangmarg and Gulmarg have been deprived of the opportunities of education, employment and development. Time has come for people to question previous dispensations for their lack of contribution towards development in the area.

Sajad said that Peoples Conference has a legacy of service and sacrifice saying that the party will continue to shoulder the cause of protecting the special status and usher in of the state at any cost.

“The need of the hour calls for an elected government which could further the cause of development and peace building and work for securing the greater interests of the state. PC, if voted to power, would improve vital facilities of infrastructure, healthcare and education in the area. We would usher a new era of development in the constituency which is world famous for its tourism potential,” he added.

