Sajad Lone pays glowing tributes to Shujaat Bukhari on his 3rd death anniversary

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Wednesday paid tributes to noted Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari who was assassinated three years ago on the 29th of Ramadan.

In a statement, Lone said that Bukhari would be remembered by the coming generations as a torchbearer of steadfastness, courage, and unbiased journalism.

He said that even when three years had passed since Bukhari left, he continues to make an indelible mark on the young minds eager to contribute through their pen and words.

“Bukhari was a proud Kashmiri, a champion of its language and culture, and someone who sought dialogue over slogans and violence. It was his impeccable courage and unbiased approach towards his profession that gave sleepless nights to those who are out there to rob Kashmir of its intellectual property and fearless voices. His independence of mind cost him his life,” Lone said.

The PC chairman also hailed the role played by Bukhari in reviving the Kashmiri language and instilling new life into the language by launching the first Kashmiri newspaper Sangarmaal.