Sajad Lone urges people to pray for end of pandemic on Jamat-ul-Vida

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Thursday felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Juma-tul-Vida, urging people to hold special prayers for the end of the prevalent pandemic across the world.

In a statement issued here, Lone said that on Juma-tul-Vida people should pray for humanity and its betterment, end of all sufferings and hardships and end of the prevalent pandemic which is changing all equations at large.

The PC Chairman urged people to avoid large gatherings and attending congregational prayers in closed spaces and requested them to follow COVID-19 SOPs for the greater common good.

Urging the administration to ensure all essential supplies are made available to the masses without hindrance, Lone said that keeping the sanctity of the sacred days of Ramadan in mind, the administration amidst the ongoing lockdown must ensure uninterrupted, gas, kerosene, water, and power supplies, especially to far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.