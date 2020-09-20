Samagra Shiksha begins IMPACT training for capacity building of teachers

The Samagra Shiksha Directorate (SPD) has started an exhaustive exercise for the capacity building of the teachers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The training is being given for capacity building of teachers through Integrated Multidisciplinary Professional Advancement Course for Teachers (IMPACT).

The newly framed training course was introduced in J&K on need basis for enhancement in teaching techniques of the teachers after a team from NCERT led by Director Prof. Hrushikesh Senapaty visited Kashmir earlier in January 2020.

“The J&K government had approached NCERT for the training of Grade II and III teachers (erstwhile RRets) through a course designed to address the gaps in teaching and pedagogical skills of these teachers who have teaching experience of many years,” said project director Samagra, Arun Kumar Manhas.

The IMPACT package including 10 modules has been developed by faculty members of NCERT New Delhi and 16 experts from the J&K UT which are provided to the participants on the first day of training.

In February a group of 242 teachers were trained in a five days capacity building program by the SPD Samagra Shiksha in collaboration with NCERT New Delhi under personal supervision of Director NCERT.

“The training of teachers at zonal level through DIETs was scheduled in last week of March which got deferred due to covid19 outbreak,” Arun Manhas said.

Manhas said training of 34110 Grade 2nd and 3rd teachers with well-defined objectives, scope, timeline and measurable outcomes, the IMPACT training will be conducted in phases, covering all districts of J&K.

The IMPACT training in virtual mode started from Doda District on August 10 and later the first phase of training completed in five districts like Srinagar, Ganderbal, Samba, Doda and Pulwama and is going on in other 15 districts.

“So far we have 15559 teachers have completed the first phase of online training and all grade 2nd and 3rd teachers will complete their IMPACT training by October ending,” project director Samagra Shiksha said.

“Around 22000 teachers will complete three phases of training by September ending and all teachers will complete their training by the October ending,” he said.

He said the NCERT team framed a one month IMPACT training program after they interacted with a group of 150 teachers and teacher educators of J&K.

“The objective of the course is to raise the competencies of these teachers to address the needs of diverse students in their classrooms,” Manhas said.

He said the IMPACT training course for teachers was framed to promote professional development, teaching skills, master new knowledge, develop new proficiency, which in turn will help improve students’ learning.

The training course has been introduced to ensure that the teachers will have effective and successful classroom transactions through capacity building and empowerment programs and to improve learning outcomes of our students,” he said.

The training course has been designed to be conducted in three phases which include face to face mode for five days, field work for 21 days and reflection and assessment for three days.

“After attending a five days training program, the teachers use these new techniques in the field by visiting community classes and teaching the students with the new teaching methods,” Arun Manhas said.