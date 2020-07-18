Sami Arif promoted as Development Comm Works

Sami Arif has been promoted as Development Commissioner, Works for Jammu and Kashmir.

Arif was earlier posted as Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department Kashmir. Known for his dynamic approach, it was under Arif’s leadership that R&B fast-tracked developmental works in Kashmir. Even post abrogation of Article 370, R&B ensured that it adheres to the deadlines of the project undertaken by the department. During his tenure, R&B also undertook work on the projects under languishing scheme. These projects were lingering on for decades.

Post- COVID lockdown, R&B Kashmir ensure resumption of works and have already completed black-topping of main road links.

After being promoted as Development Commissioner, Sami Arif said “my objective is always to work for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Timely completion of works, fast-tracking developmental works and adherence of quality standards of works for public welfare will remain to be objectives for which I would continue strive in my new job.”