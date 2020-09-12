Samoon attends 'Jan Sunwai Muhim' in Bandipora

Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon who is also In-charge Secretary for Monitoring Developmental Works Bandipora on Saturday attended the Jan Sunwai Muhim as part of the 21-day Jan Abhiyan Campaign here.

Dozens of delegations called on Dr Samoon during the Jan Sunwai campaign and apprised him about various issues and grievances. Dr Samoon gave patient hearing to the people and assured them that priority will be given to the redressal of their grievances.

Dr Samoon said that timely disposal of public grievances has been the priority of present dispensation for which this outreach programme has been started.

Later Principal Secretary also chaired a meeting of officers to review the developmental activities in Bandipora district and also inspected several developmental works in the district as part of the 21-Day Jan Abhiyan campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Chief Engineer R&B Showkat Ahmad Pandith, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Iftikhar Ahmad Wani, Chief Engineer PMGSY Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, SE Hydraulic Circle Baramulla Hakim Firdous, SE PDD Hilal Ahmad Shiekh, SE KPDCL Muneer Ahmad Mir, Xens, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, District Officers and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

On the occasion DDC Bandipora gave a detailed account of various developmental works undergoing in different sectors and briefed the chair about the progress on implementation of several projects besides discussing the issues that hinder the pace of work.