Samoon discusses implementation of Education Investment Policy-2020 with stakeholders

Principal Secretary School Education, Dr Asgar Samoon today chaired a multi stakeholder meeting here regarding the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Education Investment Policy-2020.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the universities, colleges, IIT’s, IIM’s education department, private stakeholders and other officers.

The meeting was held to provide inputs, feedback and suggestions for implementation of Education Investment Policy 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary directed the concerned to mobilize financial assets for establishing private universities in Jammu and Kashmir and the government would be incentivizing those under certain guidelines.

Dr. Samoon said that there is a scope to establish foreign universities for which there is a need to attract the investors for establishment of these private universities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary also directed the various stakeholders to come up with suggestions for ensuring the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Education Investment Policy 2020.

He said that universities have a great role to play in skill development and the need of the hour is to work in tandem with the industrial demand. He further directed the concerned authorities to conduct investment workshops to attract investors.

Dr. Samoon reiterated his call that that there will be a ‘Single Window Clearance Body’ for granting time bound approvals and clearances for setting up of new private schools/ residential schools / colleges/technical education institutes/ universities.