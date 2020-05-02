Samoon e-launches career guidance portal for students

Department of School Education Saturday launched career guidance portal for students of Jammu and Kashmir.

The portal was e-launched by Principal Secretary School Education, AsgarSamoon, during a joint review meeting here at Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.

It is a structured and well programmed portal developed to help students in choosing a right career after completing their secondary or higher secondary education.

Samoon, after the e-launch, revealed that the initiative is first of its kind ever taken by School Education Department, wherein students studying, especially in Government Schools could be benefited in terms of shaping their careers.

He divulged that the students, after completing their formal education, usually get confused regarding choosing their careers and making selections for pursuing higher education.

“Therefore, this advanced portal with its immense information AI (Artificial Intelligence) will not only guide them to choose a right path but also open oceanic database regarding existing educational institutes across the country and abroad,” Samoon said.

In addition, the portal will also keep the students informed about the upcoming admissions, competitive examinations and important dates of applying to various institutes.

He hoped this holistic digital platform will genuinely transform the lives of many talented children and shall act as unfeigned e-guide to many students.

The portal has been developed with joint efforts of SamagraShiksha, Directorates of School Education, J&K Board of School Education with support from UNICEF.

The portal has been designed to work even on 2G speed, while an offline app of merely 5Mb is also being developed and shall be released shortly.