Samoon inaugurates webinar

Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today said empowered women tend to invest a high amount of their income into their children’s health and education which helps towards building a healthier and educated society. He was speaking to a gathering after inaugurating a webinar on the topic, “Entrepreneurship as a Viable Career Option for Girls”, organized by Government Polytechnic for Women, Srinagar in collaboration with the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).

“It is important to promote a culture of women entrepreneurship in J&K for empowering half of the population and most importantly give them a hope that they can do something on their own,” he said. “Successful women will provide encouragement to attract more women to the field and show them the way for common good of their community.”