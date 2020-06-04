Samoon reviews Education Investment Policy

Principal Secretary, School Education, Asgar Samoon Thursday chaired a meeting here to discuss the implementation of J&K Education Investment Policy-2020.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Universities, education department, private stakeholders and other officers.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary directed the authorities and other stakeholders to explore possibilities to attract private investors for establishing private universities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed various stakeholders to come up with suggestions for ensuring implementation of the policy.

He said Universities have a great role to play in skill development and need of the hour was to work in tandem with the industrial demand.

Laying the ground for attracting private investors, the government said an empowered “Single Window Clearance Body” will be created and operationalized for granting time bound approvals and clearances for setting up of new private schools, residential schools, colleges, technical education institutes and Universities.

It was given out in the meeting that the government has created land banks for establishing educational institutes with particular emphasis on entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given by Director School Education, Kashmir giving out the details of the policy.

It was given out that the Policy was aimed at restoring educational ecosystem balance in J&K and to enhance the educational infrastructure, so that the students do not migrate elsewhere to study.

Under the policy, the government will facilitate technical institutions to collaborate with various industries to identify skilling needs in an individual domain and design specific courses tailored to the requirements of the same.

To create innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in schools and colleges, establishment of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cells (IEC) will be encouraged in higher educational institutions.

The government aims to create a world-class educational ecosystem in J&K by fostering the spirit of creativity and nurturing a culture of scientific temper and critical thinking.

Under the new policy, an “Educational City” will be set up under the category of mega project with smart schools, engineering colleges, technical education institutes, multidisciplinary colleges among other things.