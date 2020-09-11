Samoon reviews progress on Polytechnic college buildings

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and School Education Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting to discuss the issues related to completion of Polytechnic college buildings under the Languishing Projects scheme. The construction of campus buildings is being executed by the JKPCC.

Managing Director, JKPCC; Development Commissioner (Works); Director, Skill Development Department; Chief Engineers, R&B, Jammu , Kashmir; Executive Director, JKPCC; Director Finance, Skill Development Department; Joint Director planning , Skill Development Department and Executive Engineers of JKPCC were present in meeting.

The motive behind the meeting was to expedite the completion of incomplete polytechnics and arrange requisite funds for the purpose. The progress of each polytechnic was discussed in the meeting along with physical/financial position supported by the photographic evidence of the construction.

It was directed in the meeting that the construction work shall be geared up so that buildings could be completed and made functional to facilitate the student community. However, the funds wherever required shall be arranged under Languishing Projects through JKIDFC, was stated by the Principal Secretary to the Govt. The executing agencies were also asked to finalize the DPRs and forward the same to the Development Commissioner (works) without further delay so that demand of funds for these projects is referred to the Finance Department.

It was informed in the meeting that Polytechnics viz. Reasi, Kathua & Samba have been already completed and are presently functioning. It was also intimated that Govt. Polytechnics viz. Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam & Ganderbal are also functioning from their new campuses. The Govt. Polytechnic Baramulla is likely to be completed by the end of October, 2020. It was also informed in the meeting that the Main buildings of Govt. Polytechnic Bandipora and Shopian shall be ready by December, 2020.