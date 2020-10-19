Samoon visits Bandipora

Principal Secretary, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Visiting Officer for Bandipora, on Monday visited Bandipora town as part of “My Town My Pride” programme aiming at reaching out to urban people at their doorsteps to ensure on spot redressal of their issues and grievances.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmad, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rahul Malik, Chairman Municipal Council Bandipora, Basharat Ahmad, Joint Director Planning, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Wali Mohammad and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said “My Town My Pride” is an initiative to strengthen Urban Local Self-Governance and serve the people with responsive, accountable and participatory governance.