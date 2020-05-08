Sampling of returnees conducted at airport: DC Budgam

Deputy commissioner (DC) Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganai Friday received 168 students at Srinagar International airport who were airlifted from Bangladesh in a direct flight to here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said they were thankful to Union ministry of external affairs and Union ministry of civil aviation which under “Vande Bharat Program” made possible the return of these stranded students from Bangladesh.

The DC said the students belonged to various districts of the Valley and arrangements for their onward journey have already been executed and sufficient buses kept ready to facilitate them to return to their respective destinations.

He said sampling of each student will be done instantly on the arrival at airport itself and the result of the test will be available by Saturday.

The DC further said on reaching to their respective districts, they shall invariably be put in administrative quarantine for a required period.