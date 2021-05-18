Sanchar Nigam Executive Association condoles demise

Sanchar Nigam Executive Association (SNEA) Tuesday condoled the demise of 38-year-old Sheikh Muhammad Altaf.

A statement of the association issued here quoted SNEA Organising Secretary Masood Bala as saying that the BSNL family lost a talented, young, energetic and an upright officer who always stood as a frontline warrior throughout this pandemic so that the services of the company were not adversely affected and the subscribers of Kashmir do not have to face any inconvenience in these tough time.

“Today in the line of the duty, we lost him as he breathed his last at SKIMS where he was admitted around a week back due to COVID-19 infection,” SENA District Secretary S A Showkat said.

“The entire BSNL fraternity and family in general and the association in particular is deeply mourned, shocked and in grief on his demise.”