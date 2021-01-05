Sanction accorded to voluntary retirement of ADC Srinagar

The General Administration Department Tuesday accorded sanction to the voluntary retirement of a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

As per the order, the GAD order reads, “In terms of Article 230 (i) of J&K Civil Service Regulation Volume-I read with SRO-217 dated 22 May 2017 issued by the Finance Department, sanction is hereby accorded to the voluntary retirement of Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmed from the J&K Administrative Service with effect from 31 December 2020.”