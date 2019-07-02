Sand smugglers attack two forest employees in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Two forest officials were injured after they were attacked by sand smugglers in Laharwalpora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday morning.

An official said two forest employees Abdul Rashid and Mohammad Hussain who were on patrol to check illegal sand extraction along the banks of Wular Lake in Laharwalpora village were attacked by the smugglers.

“Both the forest employees were beaten to pulp. One of them was taken to district hospital Bandipora for treatment,” the official said.

He said that police have taken cognizance of the case and registered an FIR against eleven accused persons under FIR No. 71/2019 under section 307 RPC at police station Bandipora.