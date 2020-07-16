Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:05 AM

Sangrama craving for basic amenities: JKAP

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:05 AM
File Pic
File Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Shoaib Lone on Thursday expressed concern over lack of basic amenities to people of Sangrama constituency in Baramulla district.

In a statement, Lone said the road connecting Singhpora-Nowpora to a vast area of Kandi belt with Baramulla town was in dilapidated condition and has not been macadamized for unknown reasons.

Trending News
GK Photo

Srinagar-Leh highway reopens partially for traffic

Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

Similarly, he said, the links roads, lanes and bylanes in Sirpura Murin, Nowpora, Srakwara, Wagoora and Mirangund were full of potholes and the commuters were suffering immensely due to the official apathy towards these areas.

Stressing on augmentation of drinking water and electricity supply in entire Sangrama constituency, the JKAP leader urged the district administration to pay heed towards the plight of the inhabitants of areas like Mirangund, Nowpora, Srakwara Wagoora and dozens of adjoining villages.

“Most of the people, especially women folk in these areas are supposed to travel long distances to fetch drinking water as the taps run dry in these areas. The PHE department seems in deep slumber and is least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of people in these areas,” he said.

Latest News
GK Photo

Srinagar-Leh highway reopens partially for traffic

Representational Pic

DSC sentry kills self in J-K's Poonch

Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

The JKAP leader said the electricity plays hide and seek in these villages and lack of power infrastructure like wires, poles and other items have made the life of people miserable. “Because of the poor electricity supply, the student community in these areas is the worst hit,” he remarked.

Related News