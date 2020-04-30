Sarbat Da Bhall donates PPE kits, masks

Sarbat Da Bhalla, a charitable trust on Thursday donated PPE kits, N-95 and triple layers masks to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu and other institutions.

“We are putting every possible effort to safe guard the frontline workers by supplying them with essential items,” said a statement by the trust, adding PPE Kits, N-95 masks and triple layer masks were being supplied to various hospitals, clinics and other persons associated with the essential services, to ensure that these items are not a barrier for them on call of the duty.

“The first lot of the items was distributed in Jammu through our team and the supplies have reached the end users,” said the statement.

It said state President of the Trust, Baldev Singh Raina (Chairman & CEO Peaks Group and Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce) and his team members, Manjeet Singh (Joint Secretary Sarbat Da Bhalla J&K), Satpal Singh and Dr Bhupinder Singh (executive members of the trust), Mukesh Sharma and Inderjeet Singh (volunteer) handed over 2,000 triple layer masks, 50 N-95 masks, 100 PPE kits to the authorities at GMC Jammu.

The statement said 500 triple layer masks, 25 PPE kits were donated to the Red Cross Society, Jammu and 200 triple layer masks and 25 PPE Kits were given to authorities at police headquarters, Jammu.

Sharing the information Raina said Sarbat Da Bhall was working beyond the line, under the leadership of managing trustee SP Singh Oberoi who has already been distributing the essential supplies in Punjab’s Medical Colleges, hospitals, PAP centers and to medical staff and other states too.

He said the trust was contemplating to provide 600 PPE kits, 400 N-95 masks and 10,000 triple layer (washable) masks for health sector of J&K and the same will be distributed to hospitals as per demand through the trust.