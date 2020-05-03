SARHAD Pune seek train services for 650 JK stranded students

Sarhad Pune- a social, cultural and educational organization, has written to Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal and demanded train services upto Udhampur for J&K students stranded in Pune and adjoining areas.

In a letter addressed to Goyal, the founding president of Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar has said that the association had decided to arrange bus service for the stranded students but the decision did not materialize due to the expected issues faced by the students during their travel from Pune to J&K.

“In 55 seater buses only 27 passengers will be allowed and as such we have to organize around 30 buses. The journey from Pune to J&K is very long and there are major challenges enroute crossing all state borders,” reads the letter.

It states that all the drivers after reaching J&K have to be quarantined and this of transportation was not financially viable for Government as well as other arrangement like food, washrooms and other facilities were to be arranged as well.

“We humbly request your good self to organize a train from Pune to Udhampur for these stranded passengers. They are around 650 students stranded in Pune and once any such announcement is made we may have more registrations,” reads the letter.

It reads that train service will be viable for all the students without any stop till Udhampur.

“I hope our request will get due consideration and these passengers can travel back to their homes. I am hopeful that your good self will take action on our request at the earliest,” the letter reads.